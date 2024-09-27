Aicon Yachts trionfa ai World Yacht Trophies 2024 con il premio “Best Perfomance”

Redazionale

Cannes, 14 settembre 2024 – Aicon Yachts, simbolo di lusso ed eccellenza nel panorama

nautico internazionale, ha brillato anche quest’anno al Cannes Yachting Festival, presentando con grande orgoglio il nuovo modello Audace 50. In occasione della prestigiosa cerimonia dei World Yacht Trophies, tenutasi al rinomato Carlton Beach di Cannes e organizzata da SG Publications, Aicon Yachts ha conquistato l’ambito riconoscimento nella categoria Best Performance.

I World Yacht Trophies rappresentano uno degli eventi più attesi nel mondo della nautica, premiando ogni anno le imbarcazioni che si distinguono per innovazione e qualità, realizzate dai migliori cantieri internazionali. Questo trionfo segna il quinto trofeo per Aicon Yachts, confermando la continua dedizione del cantiere alla creazione di yacht di eccellenza.

Il precedente premio risale al 2022, quando l’azienda ha vinto con il modello Aicon 66 Vivere, ricevendo il riconoscimento per il Best Functionality Layout.

Marc-Udo Broich, Presidente di Aicon Yachts, ha commentato con entusiasmo: “Questo premio testimonia il nostro costante impegno nell’offrire innovazione e qualità senza compromessi. Siamo profondamente orgogliosi del successo di Audace 50 e del riconoscimento che ha ottenuto nel settore.”

Con questo nuovo traguardo, Aicon Yachts consolida la sua posizione di leadership nella creazione di yacht esclusivi, capaci di combinare prestazioni, design e funzionalità ai massimi livelli.

Aicon Yachts Triumphs at the 2024 World Yacht Trophies with the “Best Performance” Award

Cannes, 14 September 2024 – Aicon Yachts, a symbol of luxury and excellence in the international yachting world, once again stood out at this year’s Cannes Yachting Festival, proudly unveiling the new Audace 50 model. At the prestigious World Yacht Trophies ceremony, held at the renowned Carlton Beach in Cannes and organized by SG Publications, Aicon Yachts claimed the coveted award in the Best Performance category.

The World Yacht Trophies is one of the most anticipated events in the nautical world, annually recognizing yachts that stand out for innovation and quality, crafted by the world’s leading shipyards. This victory marks Aicon Yachts’ fifth trophy, reaffirming the shipyard’s ongoing dedication to creating yachts of unparalleled excellence.

The previous award came in 2022, when the company triumphed with the Aicon 66 Vivere, winning the Best Functionality Layout prize.

Marc-Udo Broich, President of Aicon Yachts, enthusiastically stated: “This award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering innovation and uncompromising quality. We are immensely proud of Audace 50’s success and the recognition it has received within the industry.”

With this latest achievement, Aicon Yachts further solidifies its position as a leader in the creation of exclusive yachts, capable of combining performance, design, and functionality at the highest levels.