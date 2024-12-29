“Largo 28 dicembre” e il refuso in inglese, la d di troppo sarà tolta in settimana

La scritta per il terremoto e l'errore. Se ne occuperà un marmista. E un esperto indica soluzioni alternative per un inglese più formale

MESSINA – Sarà un marmista a togliere la “d” di troppo, Un refuso nella scritta in inglese che ha inaugurato ieri il Largo 28 dicembre“, in memoria delle vittime e dei sopravvissuti del sisma a Messina.

Un “and” (e congiunzione) che non c’entra niente con la costruzione della frase: “To the town destroyed by and earthquake”. And va sostituito con the o lo stesso an. Con un articolo, insomma.

Alcuni suggerimenti per utilizzare un inglese più formale

Un docente d’inglese ci invia anche dei suggerimenti per rendere la frase più elegante: “Ecco alcune opzioni per tradurre la frase Alla città distrutta dal terremoto, alle oltre 60mila vittime perite sotto le macerie, agli orfani e ai superstiti che non fecero più ritorno in un inglese che suoni naturale.

Opzione 1 (enfatizzando la perdita e il ricordo): “To the city shattered by the earthquake, to the over 60,000 lives lost beneath the rubble, to the orphans and survivors who never came home”. “Forever marked by the tragedy” sottolinea l’impatto duraturo dell’evento sui sopravvissuti. Shattered” rende bene l’idea di distruzione profonda. “Lives lost beneath the rubble” è più naturale di una traduzione letterale di “perite sotto le macerie”. “Never came home” è una bella espressione per indicare chi non è più tornato.

Opzione 2 (con un tono più formale e commemorativo): “In memory of the city devastated by the earthquake, of the more than 60,000 victims who perished in the ruins, of the orphans and survivors who never returned”. “In memory of” introduce un tono più formale e adatto a un contesto commemorativo. “Devastated” è un sinonimo di “distrutta” ma con una connotazione più formale. “Perished in the ruins” è un’alternativa più formale a “lives lost beneath the rubble”. “Never returned” è una versione più formale di “never came home”.

E ancora: “Opzione 3 (con un focus sulla tragedia e l’impatto umano): “For the city torn apart by the earthquake, for the over 60,000 souls who perished in the debris, for the orphans and survivors forever marked by the tragedy”. “Torn apart” enfatizza la violenza e la drammaticità dell’evento. “Souls who perished in the debris” è una frase più poetica e intensa”.

